GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, ceremonially inaugurated the Kaliabor sub-division civil hospital in Nagaon district.

Built at a cost of ?16.25 crore, this three-storeyed state-of-the-art hospital has a total floor area of 3236 square meter.

Speaking at the ceremonial event, the Assam chief minister said the inauguration of this civil hospital at Kaliabor would be a step forward in ensuring every resident of the state, irrespective of his or her socio-economic status, has access to affordable and modern healthcare.

The Kaliabor sub-division civil hospital would be able to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of the sub-division to a great extant, the Assam chief minister added.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added that the government has been contemplating upgrading the sub-divisional civil hospital to a 200-bedded “district hospital”.

The Assam CM also expressed gratitude towards Boeing India for donating the high-tech equipment such as CT-scan machines in the hospital.

“Ensuring modern healthcare accessible to all is our foremost priority,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Referring to his sankalpa (resolution) of transforming Assam into one of the top-performing states on various healthcare-related parameters, the chief minister said that the current dispensation is working tirelessly to achieve that end.

Referring to the better-than-national-average Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) of Assam, CM Sarma said that the aim for the government now is providing quality healthcare to all.

There is a lot of focus on imparting specialised training to healthcare workers and modernization of health infrastructure, he added.

Speaking on the subject of health insurance as a necessary measure for timely access to best-available health services, the Assam CM termed the Atal Amrit and Ayushman Bharat schemes two of the best welfare policies of the government.