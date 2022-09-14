SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is not considering to revisit the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the Assam government.

This was reiterated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma at the state assembly on Wednesday (September 14).

“The question of revisiting the MoU (signed after first phase of talks with Assam government) does not arise,” clarified Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The Meghalaya chief minister said that steps taken by the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya, thus far, to resolve the decades old border disputes between the two states were ‘difficult’.

“The steps that we took were not easy. They were very difficult. But in the interest of the people and the state and in the interest of ensuring that there is long lasting peace, the government went ahead after detailed consultations with many stakeholders,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma in the floor of the state assembly.

He added: “It is a very important issue and also a complicated issue. Previous governments also tried their best to resolve the issue.”

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was responding to a query raised by Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem.

“Villages left out as mentioned by honourable MLA, it is important to discuss in the House? When we say “left out”, what do we mean? Which are these villages? Because if there is a demand for villages that were never in the disputed areas and are way inside the boundaries of Assam, and are not according to the demarcated 2011 map, then it would be wrong to say they have been left out,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.