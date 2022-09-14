SHILLONG: The Northeast state of Meghalaya is all set to get its first five-star hotel.

The erstwhile Crowborough Hotel, which was left ‘abandoned’ for 36 years, will be inaugurated as Taj Vivanta, Shillong.

The development has been announced by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Wednesday, inspected the Hotel premises.

He said: “A feeling of contentment as we inspected the Hotel before handing it over this month.”

“Erstwhile Crowborough Hotel, left abandoned for 36 long years will be rechristened and inaugurated as Taj Vivanta, Shillong, making it Meghalaya’s 1st 5 Star Hotel,” said the chief minister.

The Hotel, will be run by the Tata group-backed Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) under the Vivanta brand.

The hotel, which is located in the heart of Shillong city, has 100 rooms in total.

The Hotel consist of eight economy rooms, 58 standard rooms, 30 deluxe rooms, five suites, one banquet hall and one coffee shop.

Around 150 people will be employed in the hotel in various capacities.

The Crowborough Hotel was first proposed and conceived in 1987 and had been in the news for throughout the last three and half decades for innumerable delays in completion of construction works.

Notably, the Marriot Group has also invested in Meghalaya and the five-star Courtyard Marriott at Jail Road in Shillong will be opened soon.