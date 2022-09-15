SHILLONG: The erstwhile Crowborough Hotel, which was left ‘abandoned’ for 36 years, will be inaugurated as Taj Vivanta, Shillong in September 26.

However, Taj Vivanta will not be the only five-star hotel in Shillong.

Shillong – the capital of Meghalaya will soon have another five star hotel.

The other five-star hotel to be opened in Shillong, Meghalaya will be from the Marriot group.

The five-star hotel in Shillong by the Marriot group is likely to be named Courtyard Marriott.

The Courtyard Marriott hotel will be located at Jail Road in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Notably, the Marriot Group has invested in Meghalaya for its five-star Courtyard Marriott hotel at Jail Road in Shillong.

ABOUT MARRIOR GROUP

Marriott Hotels & Resorts is Marriott International’s brand of full-service hotels and resorts based in Bethesda, Maryland.

As of June 30, 2020, there were 582 hotels and resorts with 205,053 rooms operating under the brand, in addition to 160 hotels with 47,765 rooms planned for development.

In India, the company, currently, operates 120 hotels across the country under various brands.

TAJ VIVANTA, SHILLONG

On Wednesday, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma informed that the state is all set to get its first five-star hotel.

The erstwhile Crowborough Hotel will be inaugurated as Taj Vivanta, Shillong.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Wednesday, inspected the Hotel premises.

He said: “A feeling of contentment as we inspected the Hotel before handing it over this month.”

“Erstwhile Crowborough Hotel, left abandoned for 36 long years will be rechristened and inaugurated as Taj Vivanta, Shillong, making it Meghalaya’s 1st 5 Star Hotel,” said the chief minister.

The Hotel, will be run by the Tata group-backed Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) under the Vivanta brand.

The hotel, which is located in the heart of Shillong city, has 100 rooms in total.

The Hotel consist of eight economy rooms, 58 standard rooms, 30 deluxe rooms, five suites, one banquet hall and one coffee shop.

Around 150 people will be employed in the hotel in various capacities.

The Crowborough Hotel was first proposed and conceived in 1987 and had been in the news for throughout the last three and half decades for innumerable delays in completion of construction works.