GANGTOK: A bus, carrying students of a play-school, met with an accident on Thursday (May 18) near Gangtok in Sikkim.

The bus was transporting students, teachers and other staff of the play-school when it met with the accident.

The unfortunate accident took place at Makha near Gangtok in Sikkim.

The site of the accident is located around 40 kilometres away from Gangtok – the capital of Sikkim.

At least 26 people, on-board the bus, including 23 students, two staff members and the driver, sustained injuries in the accident.

Medical condition of 13 of the 26 injured persons are stated to be critical.

The students, who sustained injuries in the accident mostly belong to 3-5 years of age-group.

The injured individuals have been admitted to the STNM hospital in Gangtok, Sikkim.

(More details awaited)