New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day which was celebrated on Tuesday.

Modi also prayed for the continuous development of Sikkim.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said:

“Statehood Day wishes to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. This is a wonderful state, blessed with exceptional natural beauty and hardworking people. The state has attained immense progress in various areas notably organic farming. I pray for the continuous development of Sikkim.”

Statehood Day wishes to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. This is a wonderful state, blessed with exceptional natural beauty and hardworking people. The state has attained immense progress in various areas notably organic farming. I pray for the continuous development of Sikkim. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2023

On the other hand, to take national unity to a greater height, Raj Bhavan Assam under the leadership of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, on Tuesday celebrated the statehood day of Sikkim at Durbar Hall in its premises in Guwahati.

It may be noted that as a part of Central Government’s decision to celebrate the statehood days of different states in the Raj Bhavans across the country, Raj Bhavan Assam celebrated the statehood day of Sikkim.

Former chief secretary, government of Assam and chairperson RERA Tshering Y Das attended the programme as the chief guest.

While speaking on the occasion, Das said, “We belong to an ancient civilization and the world has always looked upon us as a source of knowledge, wisdom and spiritual inspiration.

“Being a citizen of this great nation it is really a matter of pride and privilege.

“Although physically, we are 28 states and eight Union Territories and the diversity of the country is mind boggling in terms of biodiversity, topography and demography yet we are all united with a common identity of being a proud Indian.”

Das’s better half also said that under the guidance and the futuristic vision of both the Central and the State government Sikkim today boasts of the second highest per capita GDP in the country.

Sikkim also is a pioneer in organic farming and a model for sustainable development.

The unique cultural traditions, Buddhist destinations, biodiversity, the great Kanchenjunga and the friendly people of the state have made it a great destination.

She further said that Sikkim remained an epitome of peace, harmony and brotherhood between the people belonging to different demographic affiliations.

Therefore, statehood day is an appropriate occasion to celebrate the friendship, unity and mutual bonhomie between Sikkim and Assam and other states.

She in her speech extended her gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister for having taken the decision for celebrating the statehood day of different states of Indian union which has given an opportunity to the people of others states to participate and celebrate the vibrant diversity of India.

This has also paved the way for strengthening the federal structure and unity of the country, Smt Das added.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram presented the welcome address.

Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Megh Nidhi Dahal, former CNN IBN Correspondent and founder of East Mojo, a digital news media platform Karma Samten Palijor, fomer principal director cum MD, NHM Health and Family Welfare depertment, government of Sikkim Dr.Raj Prabha Moktan spoke on the occasion.

Assistant Resident Commissioner, Sikkim House, Guwhati Jashoda Chetri also read out the message of the Chief Minister of Sikkim.

The programme was also attended by former State Chief Information Commissioner H.S.Das, and members of Sikkimese community.