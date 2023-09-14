GANGTOK: The Humro Sikkim Party (HSP) will completely merge with the main opposition party in the Himalayan state – the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

This was informed by Humro Sikkim Party (HSP) founder Bhaichung Bhutia on Wednesday (September 13) while speaking to media persons.

Bhaichung Bhutia said that the merger of HSP with SDF is an attempt at “saving Sikkim” keeping in mind the 2024 assembly elections in the state.

However, Bhaichung Bhutia clarified that the merger will not take place on September 19, as being speculated.

He said that “a couple of more consultations” among the HSP leaders and workers are on the cards before a date for merging HSP with the SDF can be fixed.

“We have decided to merge it more or less, but the dates have not been confirmed yet. We will have a meeting and fix a date,” said Bhutia.

“The 2024 election is an election to save Sikkim. If the SKM comes to power again in 2024, Sikkim will be destroyed,” said Bhaichung Bhutia.

He further labelled Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay as a “yes-man of the Centre”.

“Sikkim will go for the delimitation exercise in 2024. If SKM still remains in power in 2024, then they will work as per the Centre’s wishes and not in the interest of Sikkim,” Bhutia added.

He said: “SKM government in Sikkim is a puppet at the hands of the Centre.”

Bhaichung Bhutia said: “Without any debate in the assembly, ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ was applied.”

“Every Northeast state has commented on uniform civil code (UCC), but CM PS Tamang-Golay and his government have not uttered a single word on the same,” he said.

“So I think for Sikkim it’s a big threat. Obviously we know about the kind of violence that has happened under the SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha) government and also in terms of corruption, I think it’s gone 100 times more than what it used to be,” Bhutia said.