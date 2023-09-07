GANGTOK: Founder of the Humro Sikkim Party (HSP) – Bhaichung Bhutia – is likely to join the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

According to reports, Bhaichung Bhutia will join the former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling-led SDF in the second half of September.

However, it is not yet clear whether the HSP will entirely merge with the SDF – the main opposition party in Sikkim.

Currently, Bhaichung Bhutia is president of the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP).

Besides Bhutia, several other HSP leaders are also expected to join the SDF.

Meanwhile, Sikkin chief minister PS Tamang-Golay has refused to comment on the reports of Bhaichung Bhutia likely to join the opposition SDF.

“He is not a member of the SKM, so I will refrain from speaking on the matter,” Sikkim CM PS Tamang-Golay said on Thursday (September 07) while speaking to reporters.