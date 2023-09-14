GANGTOK: Dalai Lama will visit the Himalayan state of Sikkim next month.

Dalai Lama will be on a five-day visit to Sikkim in October.

The Dalai Lama will be in Sikkim from October 10 to 14, informed CM PS Tamang-Golay.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the Dalai Lama’s visit to Sikkim.

Sikkim CM PS Tamang-Golay convened a meeting on Wednesday (September 13) to discuss the Dalai Lama’s visit to the state.

The meeting was held at Mintokgang.

“Our government has long strived to extend an invitation to His Holiness, and it is indeed a cherished moment for our state to welcome his divine presence,” said Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang-Golay.

The Sikkim CM added: “I urge everyone to be proactive and dedicated, leaving no stone unturned and ensuring that the visit is memorable.”