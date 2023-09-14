GANGTOK: A massive fire broke out at the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS) in Gangtok on Wednesday (September 13) night.

The fire broke out at a building of the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS).

The exact case that resulted in the fire is yet to be known.

Videos that emerged from the site of the fire shows that the fire broke out in the ground floor of the building.

However, smokes could also be seen coming out of the windows of upper floors of the building.

No casualty of injury to any person was reported in the incident.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

(More details awaited)