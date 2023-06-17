Gangtok: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past three days has severely disrupted road connectivity in the Chungthang area of Sikkim‘s Mangan district, leaving thousands of tourists stranded.

According to sources, approximately 2,464 tourists, including 60 students from Namchi College, are currently stranded in Lachen and Lachung.

Responding promptly to the situation, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang instructed the District Administration to initiate immediate intervention and evacuate the stranded tourists.

The evacuation order was issued at approximately on Saturday under the guidance of the Chief Minister.

Various teams, including personnel from QRT (DDMA), Sikkim Police, GREF, BRO, ITBP, Army, and the Travel Agency Association of Sikkim, have been deployed for the evacuation efforts.

As of now, approximately 19 buses and 70 small vehicles have been pressed into action for relief operations

At the time of publishing this news, three buses and two light vehicles have successfully evacuated 123 passengers and tourists, moving them towards Gangtok.

More buses and vehicles are being arranged and are en route to aid in the evacuation process.