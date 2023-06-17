Shillong: As heavy rainfall continues in the region, four minors were reportedly killed in a massive landslide in the Laitlarem village in East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya.

As per reports, two others were also severely injured in the incident.

Following the unfortunate incident, the government announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the next kin of the deceased.

It may be mentioned that with the rain continued, there were landslides reported in Darrang village in the West Jaintia Hills district. The restoration work is underway at present.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has also held a meeting to review the situation and ensure all safety procedures.

Earlier in the morning, another landslide was reported at Sunapur Tunnel blocking the National High 06 in Meghalaya halting traffic movement completely.

With the debris blocking the road, vehicles have been diverted through alternative routes.

Travellers on the route have been advised to move with caution as due to the ongoing rains, there are chances of more landslides as well as mudslides.

Earlier on Thursday, National Highway 06, was severely disrupted since the night of June 14 due to another landslide in the Sunapur area followed by heavy rain.

The affected area, known for its susceptibility to landslides, is located at the Sunapur Tunnel, just after the Lukha River.