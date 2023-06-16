GANGTOK: Heavy rain since Thursday (June 15) night triggered flash floods in North Sikkim.

Landslides have also been reported along the national highway 10 at Pegong in Sikkim.

The heavy rain also resulted in swelling of nearby rivers resulting in flash floods in North Sikkim.

Floods and landslides have snapped communication between Lachen and Lachung areas of Sikkim with the rest of the country.

Massive destruction of infrastructures and properties have been reported due to the flash floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, authorities in Sikkim are engaged in clearing the debris along the national highway 10 to restore hassle free movement of vehicles.

Hundreds of vehicles have been left stranded due to the blockade of roads due to landslides.

(More details awaited)