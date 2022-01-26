Along with rest of the country, the 73rd Republic Day is being celebrated in all the Northeast states as well.

Governors and chief minister of all the eight Northeast states led the Republic Day celebrations in their respective states.

In Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to martyrs, freedom fighters and soldiers at Shraddhanjali Kanan in Guwahati.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma unfurled the National Flag at his residence in Shillong on the occasion of Republic Day.

“Let us defend the colours of the National Flag and celebrate the spirit of a republic nation,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

CM Sangma also attended the Republic Day celebrations at Polo Ground in Shillong.

“We are proud citizens of our great nation. As we celebrate our democracy, let us uphold the values of the Constitution, honour the sacrifice of our forefathers and work for the progress of our country,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Brigadier (Retd) BD Mishra unfurled the Tricolour at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar.

“Let us pay our homage to the countless sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Also on this special day, let us affirm to enrich, preserve our ethos and heritage,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb and Governor SN Arya attended the Republic Day celebrations at the Assam Rifles Ground in Agartala.

In Manipur, CM Biren Singh and Governor La Ganesan attended the Republic Day celebrations at Kangla in Imphal.

“As we celebrate this landmark day, let us all re-dedicate ourselves to work together and make Manipur a land of peace and prosperity,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

Biren Singh also unfurled the National Flag at his official residence in Imphal on the occasion of Republic Day.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio extending Republic Day wishes said: “Greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India. It is a day to reaffirm our commitment to the Constitution of India and revalidate our faith in the ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all.”

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga also unfurled the National Flag in Aizawl.

He said: “On this 73rd Republic Day, let us rededicate ourselves to carry on the spirit of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity – on which our Constitution is enshrined.”