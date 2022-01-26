Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Army, on Wednesday, exchanged sweets on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day.

Personnel of both the border forces exchanged sweets and greetings at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab.

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with the annual parade at Delhi’s Rajpath showcasing its military prowess and cultural pageantry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of India at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

PM Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day.

Also read: Vacate occupied Kashmir: India tells Pakistan at UN

“Wishing you all a happy Republic Day,” PM Modi said while extending greetings to the people of India.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

“I extend my greetings to all Indians on this Republic Day. I also pay tributes to all those brave soldiers who laid their lives for the country,” Rajnath Singh said.