India, launching a counter-attack on Pakistan at the United Nations, calling upon Pakistan to vacate the illegally occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” R Madhusudan, Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN told the UN Security Council (UNSC).

He added: “Entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are, and will always be an integral part of India.”

Madhusudan further told the UNSC that Pakistan is globally recognised as an active sponsor of terrorism.

Also read: Meghalaya: Over 54,000 new voters enrolled in state

“Pakistan has an established history of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists,” the Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India said.

“This is a country that has been globally recognised as a sponsor of terrorism,” he said.

Madhusudan was responding to allegations by Pakistan’s representative at the UN – Munir Akram.

Akram in his statement had claimed that India was sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.