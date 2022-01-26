Over 54,000 new voters have enrolled themselves in Meghalaya during the last year.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief electoral officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor on Tuesday.

Kharkongor said that number of voters in Meghalaya has increased by 54,712 in a year.

“Of these new electors, 35,980 are in the age group 18-19 years,” the Meghalaya CEO said.

With addition of the new voters, the total number of electorate in Meghalaya is now 20,81,570.

“There are 10,28,395 male voters, and 10,53,173 female voters,” Kharkongor said.

He added: “Number of female voters is slightly higher.”

Meanwhile, two transgenders also enrolled in Meghalaya.

While one transgender is from Pynthorumkhrah assembly constituency, the other is from Rajabala constituency.

The final electoral roll was published on January 14.