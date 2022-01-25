The Assam government has sought more time from the Gauhati high court to file affidavit in regards to alleged “fake encounters” by the Assam Police since May 2021.

The Assam government has sought a 10-day additional time to submit the affidavit in the case.

This was informed by Assam advocate general Devajit Saikia on Tuesday.

Notably, the Gauhati high court had directed the Assam government to file an affidavit within two weeks in connection with the case.

Also read: Assam: ABSU demands release of jailed former NDFB chairman Ranjan Daimary

The Assam government was ordered by the high court to file an affidavit in the case following a PIL being filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, seeking an order for the registration of an FIR in the alleged “fake encounters” in Assam.

Delhi-based lawyer – Arif Jwadder, who hails from Assam, in his PIL alleged that at least 80 encounters took place in Assam since May 2021 leading to deaths of at least 28 accused.

The matter has been listed for hearing next on February 8.