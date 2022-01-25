The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has demanded early release of former NDFB chairman Ranjan Daimary, who is currently in jail.

Daimary, the founder of the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) is in jail since January 2019 after a special court convicted him in the 2008 serial bomb blast case in Assam.

Ranjan Daimary was the mastermind of the October 30, 2008 serial bomb blast in Assam that killed over hundred people and injured more than four hundred.

Daimary is currently lodged in a VIP cell facility at Kajalgaon in Chirang district of Assam.

Also read: No further division of tribal districts: Nagaland CM on demand for grant of district status to Aboi

According to reports, Ranjan Daimary’s cell is equipped with a refrigerator, air-condition, television, etc.

Meanwhile, the ABSU has called upon the central and Assam governments for speedy implementation of the remaining clauses of the Bodo Accord.

Briefing media persons at Bodofa House in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, ABSU president – Dipen Boro has appealed the Centre and the Assam government to ensure speedy implementation of the Bodo Accord.

“Signing of the Bodo accord is nearing completion of two years. The ABSU appeals for speedy implementation of all the remaining clauses in a time bound manner,” ABSU president – Dipen Boro said.

Also read: Tripura: CPI-M stalwart Manik Sarkar slams PM Modi, Amit Shah over statehood day speech

Boro said: “Extension of boundary through boundary commission, ST(H) status to the Boro-Kachari living in hill districts, provincialisation of schools and colleges and implementation of forest right act, 2006 are the key clauses that are yet to be implemented.”

Notably, clauses such as renaming Bodoland Territorial Autonomous District (BTAD) to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), formation of Boro-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council, declaring Bodo language as associate official language of Assam, establishment of Directorate of Bodo and other tribal language, provincialization of Kokrajhar music and fine arts college, posting of DIG, attachment of deputy commissioner under the administrative control of BTR, rehabilitation package to 4203 former NDFB members, withdrawal of 264 non-heinous cases etc. have already been implemented.