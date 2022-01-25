A labourer group were allegedly assaulted on Monday evening near Dinam Hall in Shilling by unidentified persons.

As per reports, they were alleged while setting up their tent.

A group of 20-25 boys during that time, assaulted them with sticks and bamboo.

During the incident, four labourers were severely injured and were admitted to the Shillong Civil Hospital for treatment

Investigation regarding the matter is going on.

On the same day another report of an assault on a person was doing round on social media.

East Khasi Hills district administration however clarified that so far there has been a post going viral on social media about the alleged assault on a person by “non-tribal miscreants” at the Golf Link area.

The post claimed that special hit squads were formed to target tribal individuals.

However, on verification, it was found that the post and incident were not authentic.

There has been no formal complaint regarding the matter.

The administration and police have advised the general public to refrain from forwarding any such misinformation without the proper verification of facts.