At least three new Omicron cases have been detected in Manipur.

The new Omicron cases were detected in Manipur on Tuesday.

These new cases have taken the total Omicron tally in Manipur up to 42.

However, all the three Omicron infected patients have been discharged after completing mandatory isolation, the Manipur health department informed.

Also read: Assam police encounters: State govt seeks more time from Gauhati high court to file affidavit

Meanwhile, contact tracing and containment measures have been initiated.

Manipur reported its first Omicron case on December 27 last year.