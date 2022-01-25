Cross-border infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura sector has reduced since 2020.

BSF Tripura Frontier IG – Sushanta Kumar Nath has attributed this decline in cross-border infiltration to COVID-19 pandemic.

Nath said: “221 infiltrators have been arrested while attempting to cross the borders illegally.”

“Among the arrested persons, 118 were Indian nationals, 97 were Bangladeshi nationals and six were of other nationalities,” the BSF Tripura Frontier IG said.

Meanwhile, he further informed that as many as six gaps along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura have been fenced.

“Six gaps in different parts of the state have been fenced with single row fencing,” BSF Tripura Frontier IG – Sushanta Kumar Nath said.

He added that fencing in the six areas were possible due to consensus reached upon by the BSF and their Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on persistent territorial disputes.