Guwahati: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has announced that from August 17, member organisations will hold protests in all the state headquarters on August 17 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Speaking to the media, AASU chief advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharya said that the government has to give the people a permanent solution to the illegal immigrant issues.

He added that if a solution is not met, the entire region will become like Tripura or even Arunachal Pradesh.

The senior AASU leader said that if there is no solution, even Assam might have to face the fate where the primary or the state language turns out to be secondary which was “seen in Tripura”.

“Even in Arunachal, Chakma and Hajong issue has become of the most severe ones”, he added.

It may be mentioned that NESO termed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ( CAA ) communal was against the region’s indigenous people.