DIMAPUR: Kohima police manning the Khuzama inter-state check gate in Nagaland, on Tuesday (April 04), recovered around 2.6 kg heroin from a vehicle.

Two persons have also been arrested by the Nagaland police in connection with the seizure of the drugs consignment.

According to a statement, the seized contraband has been estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore (approx).

The drugs consignment was concealed in 220 soap cases in the vehicle.

The vehicle, in which the drugs was transported was a Toyota Fortuner bearing Meghalaya registration number (ML-11-1111).

The drugs were recovered during routine frisking by the Nagaland police.

The vehicle was bound for Guwahati in Assam from Imphal in Manipur via Kohima in Nagaland.

Nagaland police identified the two arrested persons as Taj Uddin (23) and Dhundreimayum Nawaz (25).

The vehicle used for the smuggling of drugs has also been seized by the Nagaland police.

A case under the NDPS act has also been registered at Khuzama police station in Kohima, Nagaland.