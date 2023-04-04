IMPHAL: The North-east tour car rally was flagged off from Imphal, Manipur towards Aizawl, Mizoram on Tuesday.

The interaction and flagging-off ceremony of the Purvottar Bharat Parikrama: NE Car Rally was held with the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the historic Kangla western gate, Imphal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion Manipur Chief Minister said to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the car rally is passing through the capitals of the eight northeastern states spreading the message of national integration among people of different states, religions, and cultures.

Taking the advantage of the rally ceremony, N Biren Singh also called for coordination, love, care, and peaceful coexistence among the people residing in different northeastern states of India.

After covering 2300 Km across five states (West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland) in the past eleven days, the Purvottar Bharat Parikrama car rally of the Indian Army reached Imphal, Manipur on Monday.

The participants in the car rally included a living legend of the Kargil War, Sub Maj and Hony Capt Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC (retired).

After traveling across the beautiful landscapes of Nagaland, the members of the car rally were received by MLA, Losii Dikho at Asufii Christian Institute (ACI), Mao, Manipur, and Dr Yumnam Radheshyam Singh, MLA at NCC Group HQ, Imphal.

Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Yogendra Singh Yadav interacted with the students of ACI.

The team distributed school bags and sports items to the institution.

Moreover, as part of Purvottar Bharat Parikrama, an ESMs Rally was also conducted in Imphal.

A motivational talk was also given by Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Yogendra Singh Yadav to NCC cadets of DM College, Imphal.

Notably, the Purvottar Bharat Parikrama rally is traversing through Northeastern states of India to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav’.