IMPHAL: Manipur Police said that they have arrested one alleged female drug seller and recovered 10 numbers of tobacco cans containing brown sugar, raw opium, and WY tablets during a raid in the southern part of the state.

Based on reliable information that drug addicts frequented an area, a team of Churachandpur district police including female cops raided a suspected spot and arrested one Melody Vungnem Kim (45) at her residence in Jordan Veng, New Lamka Vengnuam South of Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Sunday night, the police stated.

In the presence of a Gazetted Officer and independent witnesses, the seized intoxicating items – 100 grams of brown sugar, 198 tablets of WY tablets, and a few amounts of raw opium which was wrapped with a white cloth, have been sealed by observing necessary formalities, the police asserted.

An FIR under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has also been registered for further necessary investigations, the police added.