Kohima: Nagaland is going to host the first edition of the ‘Miss Northeast’ beauty pageant in Kohima on November 3.

A total of 15 contestants from eight Northeastern states will participate in the contest, Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN) president Melekhoto Pucho told reporters on Saturday.

The beauty pageant is organised by Northeast Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO).

All the states of the region will have two contestants each, while Tripura will be represented by one participant.

The Nagaland government will be sponsoring the event with BASN as the host, he said.

The NEBPO has decided that the NE Beauty Pageant will be hosted by every state on a rotation basis with Sikkim to be the next host state, Pucho said.