Guwahati: The organizers of the two-day Northeast International Fashion Week – 2022 (NEIFW), to be hosted in Guwahati on November 12 and 13 are expecting to raise awareness on breast cancer through the event.

The fashion show, managed under the banner of Fashion Designer & Choreographer Prasantt Ghosh’s Kreative People, will be held at the city’s Northeast Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporations campus at Pamohi of Gorchuk area.

The opening theme of the event is “Fashion for all” which means apart from the designer shows, it is also an amazing platform for kids, teens, and women who are interested in fashion.

“In this 7th season, several renowned doctors of Assam are with us to create awareness on Breast Cancer. Apart from the fashion show, we will also host seminars on breast cancer,” said a statement.

The 7th Season of the Fashion Week has a host of aspiring Fashion Designers from across the Northeast and also from neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan.

India’s well-known designer Rajdeep Ranawat will inaugurate the fashion week.