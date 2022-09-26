Agartala: To give a platform and encourage the numerous boutiques and indigenous artisans of the region, the Rignai Fashion Clan on Saturday organized Tripura Fashion Week at Agartala Town hall.

Tripura Tribal Welfare & Handloom minister Rampal Jamatia inaugurated Tripura Fashion Week.

The opening show at Tripura Fashion Week was presented by celebrity designer Yana Ngoba Chakpu.

Other designers who showcased their collections were Anindita Karmakar, Debarati Das, Snigdha Majumdar and Nivedita Chakraborty from Tripura. Tripura weavers who participated at the event were Biplob Das, Srinibash Debnath, Anima Debbarma and Chandra Mohan Sarkar.

The event gave a platform to the various boutiques and artisans of Tripura in front of everyone by highlighting their works and showcasing their creativity which reflects the social, cultural and traditional aspects of Tripura.

“The event gave a grand platform to the numerous indigenous designers of Tripura who will be given access to newer markets and networking opportunities through this platform,” said Dr Rakhi Debbarma, CEO of Tripura Fashion Week.

Tripura Fashion Week will give a boost to the artisan movement, giving a platform to all the local designers and artisans by providing networking alliances with partners and markets locally and within the country as a whole.

“It is all about encouraging and bringing out the talented artisans and boutiques of Tripura to showcase their collections through fashion. We are glad that we got the opportunity to create something different and add something new to the fashion world,” she added.

Selected designers and weavers from Tripura Fashion Week will also get a chance to participate at the 6th edition of North East India Fashion Week to be held in Guwahati.

“It was a very successful event. People have never seen such a show before. This kind of show happened for the first time in Tripura it seems,” said Fashion Designer and Founder of Yana in Style, Yana Ngoba.

“Soon we will announce the date of the 6th edition of North East India Fashion Week which will be held in Guwahati. Selected designers and weavers who participated in Arunachal Fashion Week, Tripura Fashion Week and Nagaland Fashion Week will get the chance to showcase their collection during the North East India Fashion Week in Guwahati,” Yana adds.

Yana Ngoba showcased her collection ‘Colours of Northeast’ at Tripura Fashion Week.

Tripura Fashion Week was involved in trying to bring out the different skills, qualities, and various works initiated by women, especially. It is aimed at promoting woman empowerment in Tripura.

Besides fashion shows, the event witnessed cultural programmes like Hajagiri dance, Mamita dance, Classical and semi-classical dance, rhythmic yoga and pyramid yoga. Different exhibitions of dress materials, handbags, ornaments and various handloom/handicraft products were also up for grabs during the event.