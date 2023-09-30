Dimapur: The Mon district administration in Nagaland on Friday withdrew its travel advisory asking people not to travel via Sonari route in the Charaideo district of Assam.

Mon DC Ajit Kumar Verma, in an advisory on September 26, advised vehicles bound to and from Mon district to refrain from traveling via Sonari route in Assam because of a tense situation at Sonari following a vehicle accident at Angjangyang sub-division of the district.

The district administration said as per reports received and assessment done by it, police and civil societies of Mon in coordination with respective counterparts at Sonari, the situation is returning to normal.

“Therefore the said travel advisory stands withdrawn and vehicular movement along the said route may be resumed with effect from September 29,” it notified.

On September 26, the Mon district administration clarified that a Tata Yodha (AS 33C 0941) vehicle met with an accident at Angjangyang sub-division under the district. A missing complaint was filed by the owner of the vehicle at Aboi police station under Mon district on September 25.

Based on the missing complaint, a search operation led by the officer in charge of the police station was launched during which the missing vehicle and two bodies were retrieved on September 25 from the accident site, 200 feet below the road between Angjangyang and Longching under Mon district.

Accordingly, due procedure was followed and the postmortem was conducted at Mon district hospital. After observing all necessary formalities, the bodies were handed over to the family members on September 26.

The district administration said the incident of September 25 was completely a case of an unfortunate vehicle accident and no case of foul play was linked with it.