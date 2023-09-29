Dimapur: Continuing their efforts to combat drug use in the state, the Nagaland police apprehended 157 people and registered 133 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the last three months.

According to an official report on Friday, the police seized 139.503 kg ganja, 28.853 kg opium, 5.164 kg heroin, 1.145 kg brown sugar, 5,750 yaba tablets, 20,116 units of other synthetic drugs and 2,446 bottles of cough syrup estimated to be over Rs 20 crore.

The report said various units of the state police are actively engaged in efforts and awareness campaigns to reduce demand for narcotics within their respective units and the state at large.

Among these campaigns is ‘Operation Good Samaritan’ initiated by the Kiphire unit of the district executive force. This mass campaign against drug abuse involves door-to-door visits during which pamphlets related to the ‘Nasha Mukth Bharat Abhiyan’ concept are distributed to every household.

The state police have also taken steps to identify and provide rehabilitation and detoxification opportunities to police personnel found to be drug abusers.

A stern warning has also been issued to the personnel who abscond or remain absent from rehabilitation centres that disciplinary action will be taken against those who default on the rehabilitation process.

The report said the state police’s relentless pursuit of a drug-free Nagaland has resulted in remarkable achievements.