AHMEDABAD: Mohsin Rangrez, the man who has been accused of assaulting a woman from the Northeast state of Nagaland, has been arrested.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera outside the spa and investigation into the case began on September 27 after an FIR was registered.

According to reports, the victim woman from Northeast, refrained from filing a complaint against the accused for two days following the incident.

However, police reached out to the woman with assistance from a social worker and provided her with counselling, following which an FIR was registered in the case.

During interrogations, it was revealed that the woman engaged in an argument with Mohsin – the business partner of the victim – which turned violent.