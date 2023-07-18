DIMAPUR: Anticipating heavy rain during the monsoon period, the Mon district administration in Nagaland, on Tuesday (July 18), issued an advisory asking people to avoid vulnerable areas prone to landslides and remain vigilant on hill roads.

The advisory issued by deputy commissioner of Mon district in Nagaland – Ajit Kumar Verma – said the district is likely to experience water logging, flash floods, landslides and rising water levels in rivers and streams due to heavy precipitation in the hill sector.

It asked the public to refrain from staying near riverbanks for picnics, fishing or other water-related activities and avoid seeking shelter under large trees.

The Mon district administration in Nagaland asked to promptly report any cracks on road surfaces and slopes to the authorities.

During heavy rainfall and continuous damp weather, it asked people to be cautious and stay away from the path of potential landslides or debris flows, being attentive to any unusual sounds indicating moving debris, tree cracking or rolling boulders.

Sudden increases in water volume in streams and a transformation from clear to muddy water should be observed closely, the advisory said.

The DC directed the area administrative officers concerned, heads of offices, village disaster management authorities, village council chairmen, head gaon burhas (village chiefs), gaon burhas and ward authorities to take precautionary measures and be prepared to address any emergencies caused by natural calamities during the monsoon period.

The monitoring of riverbanks by village disaster management authorities, village councils, head GBs and ward authorities was also emphasised, with any incidents to be reported to the district disaster management authority Mon via mobile number +919366748416.

On July 18, the DC announced the closure of the NH-702 stretch between Mon village junction and Yaling area due to incessant rainfall and inclement weather conditions that caused landslides, mudslides, and rock falls, resulting in roadblocks and damage to the road and properties.

The closure is in effect until further notice.

All light motor vehicles using NH-702 were directed to use the alternate route through Mon village by-pass road.

However, due to the delicate nature of the alternate route, the movement of all heavy vehicles, both commercial and passenger, was restricted from using this by-pass road until further orders.