GUWAHATI: At least two businessmen from Dimapur city in Nagaland, who were recently kidnapped, have been rescued from Guwahati in Assam.

The two businessmen originally hail from Bihar and run shops in Dimapur city of Nagaland.

They were allegedly kidnapped from near the Guwahati railway station in Assam on Friday (April 14).

The duo was rescued by the police from a house at Notboma area of Guwahati city of Assam.

The prime accused in the case, however, is stated to have escaped and is reported to be absconding.

On the other hand, the police have apprehended the wife of the prime accused.

The accused kidnappers had demanded Rs 10 lakh as ransom from the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, the police are further investigating the case.

Motive behind kidnapping of the two Dimapur businessmen is yet to be ascertained.