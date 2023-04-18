GUWAHATI: Former Assam governor Lt Gen Ajai Singh passed away on Tuesday (April 18).

Former Assam governor Lt Gen Ajai Singh was a veteran of the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.

Lt Gen Ajai Singh served as Assam governor between 2003 and 2008.

He was also the chairman of the North-Eastern Council (NEC).

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the demise of Lt Gen Ajai Singh.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma “has expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Lt Gen Ajai Singh PVSM, Former Governor of Assam and veteran of the 1965 & ‘71 wars”.

The Assam chief minister also “recollected Lt Gen Singh’s illustrious military career and invaluable contribution to the state and nation”.

Lt Gen Singh was born on November 20, 1934 in Rajasthan.

He pursued his studies at Mayo College and Madras University.

He later joined the Indian Army and was commissioned into the Poona Horse regiment.

Lt Gen Singh played an active part in the Indo-Pakistani wars of 1965 and 1971.