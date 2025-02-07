Nagaland: HSLC exam from Feb 12, HSSLC exam from Feb 11

Dimapur: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Friday said a total of 23,267 candidates, including 22,310 main examination candidates and 957 compartmental candidates, will appear for the HSLC Examination 2025 scheduled from February 12 to February 24.

The examination will be conducted in 97 examination centres across the state.

The HSSLC Examination 2025 will be held from February 11 to March 7 in 68 examination centres where a total of 17,194 candidates will appear the examination.

Out of the 17,194 candidates, 546 candidates will appear for the compartmental examination across the streams.

Under the main category, 12403 (arts stream), 1026 (commerce stream) and 3219 (science stream) will write the examination.

The Class XI Promotion Examination 2025 will also be conducted from February 11 to March 7. A total of 18,375 students from the three streams of arts, commerce and science will appear for the examination in 192 institutions.

The NBSE asked the candidates to bring their original admit cards to the examination hall/room on all the days of the examination.

It also reminded the students to refrain from any malpractice during examinations.