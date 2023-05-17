Dimapur: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Wednesday directed the higher secondary schools under it to introduce more subjects offered under the scheme of studies of the board.

The order was issued in order that the schools have enough subjects to offer so that a student can select the subject of his/her choice to study as envisaged by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a notification, the NBSE also asked the schools not to fix the subject of choice (for example either history or philosophy, or either political science or economics) for the students but give them the freedom to choose their own subject of study from the subjects offered by the institution.

The board said the NEP 2020 envisaged that the students will be given increased flexibility and choice of subjects to study including subjects in physical education, arts and crafts, and vocational skills so that they can design their own paths of study and life plans.

The NBSE issued the notification in order to carry forward this recommendation of NEP 2020.