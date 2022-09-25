Dimapur: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) said it will stand by the decision of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) to prevent election for solution to the Naga issue.

The Assembly election in Nagaland is due early next year.

Welcoming the NNPGs’ decision, NPCC president K Therie, in a press release, on Saturday said: “If the BJP and its alliance do not file nominations, we shall not file nominations. We want the implementation of a solution under the President’s rule.”

He, however, asked if the NNPGs can really prevent the election under any circumstance with the future at stake. If so, Therie said, it will amount to failure of the constitutional machineries before the world and will reflect on the BJP government at the Centre.

He added: “If we do not remove the roadblock to implementation of solution, people will continue to suffer more and even lose our identity and religion.”

According to Therie, both the Centre and the NSCN (IM) agreed that within the Framework Agreement, the details and execution plan for a solution will be worked out shortly for implementation. He said the Framework Agreement is a “gentlemen’s agreement” on behalf of the nation, which was signed in full view of the people.

“No party can go back on the agreement. If there is any misinterpretation or misunderstanding, it is not the fault of the public,” he said, adding the aspiration of the people is that the solution should be implemented.

On the other hand, Therie said there is the Agreed Position of the working committee of the NNPGs which the stakeholders have endorsed for implementation.

“The stakeholders have rejected the pan Naga Hoho. According to the government of India, flag and constitution are not negotiable. If so, there is nothing more to negotiate for Nagaland,” he said.

According to him, if the Agreed Position of the working committee for Nagaland is implemented, it will lead to other solutions.

As such, he said, there is no reason why the Agreed Position should not be implemented in Nagaland. The matter is purely in the hands of the central government, he added.

Therie opined that the solution with the NSCN (IM) will have more impact on the stakeholders of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, adding if the chief ministers of the two states are taken into confidence, there will be a solution.

Meanwhile, the NPCC has asked the Congress rank and file to continue preparation in all seriousness for the electoral battle to remove the roadblock to solution, growth and expansion.

Given the opportunity, Congress will cooperate with the Naga national workers and the Centre to implement the solutions, Therie said.