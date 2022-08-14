Kohima: Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along has said that the Centre is willing to provide a solution to the Naga political issue, but Nagas have to be inclusive to accept it.

The Nagaland BJP chief said the willingness to settle the age-old Naga political issue is the effort of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.



“The Government of India (GOI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to provide a settlement, but are we completely inclusive to accept it?” he said in Kohima on Saturday.



He added that one cannot blame the BJP for not settling the issue.



“The Central government is putting in all efforts and is committed towards the people of Nagaland. One cannot blame the BJP if the settlement is not happening,” Along said.



While all parties decided to boycott the 2018 assembly elections raising the slogan of ‘solution not elections’, BJP went ahead with filing the nominations giving the call of ‘election for solution’.



“As if the BJP is only to be blamed for not settling the issue. Today, if the BJP government says this is the settlement, will all accept it?” Along, also a state minister, asked.



He said that Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy CM Y Patton are all in the core committee of the state government and they are doing their best to facilitate a settlement.