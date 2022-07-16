Dimapur: The Nagaland police seized 143 grams of heroin from a vehicle on National Highway 2 in Kohima on Saturday and arrested two persons in this connection.

Superintendent of police (crime) and PRO, police headquarters, Kohima, in a release, said acting on a tip-off, the personnel of the narcotic cell of the police headquarters intercepted a Guwahati-bound vehicle (AS01AX-4348) on the highway at around 3 am.

The vehicle (Ford Figo) was coming from Lilong village in the Thoubal district of Manipur.

On thorough search of the vehicle, 143 grams of heroin concealed in 11 soap cases inside the tripod chamber in the running board of the vehicle were recovered, the release said.

The police seized the contraband and arrested two occupants of the vehicle Md Maniqur Rahman (25) and Md Warish (25), both from Lilong village of Thoubal district.

A case, vide narcotic cell police station, No. 05/2022 under Section 21 (c)/60 NDPS Act, has been registered for further investigation, the release said.