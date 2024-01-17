KOHIMA: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stated that he “had a really special time in Nagaland”, while leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi made this statement on Wednesday (January 17) while speaking at a public gathering in Mokokchung, Nagaland.

“I’ve had a really special time in Nagaland. We wanted to send a message that the Northeast is as important as any other part of India,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader added: “It doesn’t matter if the population is less; the importance has to be the same!”

It may be mentioned here that the Nagaland leg of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ended on Wednesday (January 17).

On Thursday (January 18), the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter into Assam and will traverse through over 880 kilometres in the state.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cross through as many as 17 districts in Assam.