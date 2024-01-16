GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister and BJP top-gun in the Northeast – Himanta Biswa Sarma – has cancelled his programmes for January 18 and 19 in upper Assam in view of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself on Tuesday (January 16), while briefing the media persons in Guwahati.

“I have cancelled all programmes of Upper Assam that were slated for January 18 and 19,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I had a prefix programme on the January 18 in Majuli, but thinking that it will create a problem for a district which is very small, I have decided to defer my Majuli programme. Then again on January 19, I had a pre-determined ration card distribution programme in Jorhat and Dergaon, which also I have cancelled,” Sarma said.

Sarma said that he cancelled all programmes for the two dates due to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will enter into Assam from Nagaland on January 18.

He said that this was a warm gesture from his side towards the Congress party.

The Assam chief minister added that he did not his tours to clash with the Congress party’s march as the concerned district administrations could be busy with the Yatra on the given dates.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress party will commence in Assam on January 18.

On January 19, the Yatra is slated to commence from Nimatighat and end with a roadshow at Dhakuakhana in Assam.