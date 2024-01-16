GUWAHATI: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi will be conferred with Assam’s highest civilian award “Assam Baibhav’.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Ranjan Gogoi served as the 46th CJI and the first to hold the post from the Northeast.

During his tenure, the Supreme Court pronounced the historic verdict on decade decade-old Ram Jananmbhumi-Babri Masjid case.

Gogoi is currently the Rajya Sabha MP after being nominated by former President Ram Nath Kovind on March 16, 2020.

Gogoi will receive a citation, certificate, medal and a cash award of Rs 5 lakh.

This year, the state government has conferred the civilian awards to a total of 22 personalities, including four Assam Saurav and seventeen Assam Gaurav awards.

“Assam Saurav” will be conferred on four personalities- Dr Kishan Chand Nauriyal from Ghaziabad (art and culture), Elvis Ali Hazarika (swimming), Hima Das (athletics) and Nadiram Deuri (Tiwa dance).

The recipients of “Assam Saurav” will receive a citation, certificate, medal and a cash award of Rs 4 lakh.

“Assam Gaurav” award will be conferred on 17 personalities. They are: Ranjit Gogoi (folk and Bihu dance exponent), Parvati Barua (animal conservation activities), Debojit Chiangmai (sound engineer), Drono Bhuyan (Oja Pali), Neelam Dutta (organic farming), Anupam Deka (industrialist), Soumyadeep Dutta (wildlife conservation), Basanta Chiring Phukan (mushroom cultivation), Manendra Deka (handicraft), Meenakshi Chetia (social service), Pakhila Lekhtepi (Karbi folk), Tenzing Bodosa (elephant-friendly tea estate), Nirmal Dey (sheetal pati), Jecin Kumbang Pao (weaving), Mary Hassa (AWC0 social service), Upendra Rabha (Black rice cultivation) and Rahul Gupta (hydroponic farming).

The awardees of Assam Gaurav will receive a citation, certificate, medal and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.

The recipients will enjoy additional privileges, including complimentary medical treatment in government hospitals with accommodation in paying cabins, where available.

They will be provided with free lodging in a circuit house, state guest house and Assam Bhawan.

The state government will also allocate Rs 2 lakh for their medical expenses in their critical illness.

They are also entitled to free travel in ASTC buses with 24-hour prior notice on their proposed journey.