GUWAHATI: A man, allegedly a cattle thief, died after being allegedly assaulted by the public in Morigaon district of Assam.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday (January 17), when he allegedly tried to steal cattle amidst dense fog.

The deceased person has been identified as Jitu Das, hailing from Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The accused was nabbed and subjected to severe assault by the local people after residents of the targeted house raised hue and cry.

Also read: Assam CM cancels his programmes for Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

However, two of his other associates managed to flee from the scene.

The accused succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment by the police.