KOHIMA: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have ‘exposed’ the tall claims made by the BJP of massive strides made in recent years in regards to development of road infrastructures in the Northeast.

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, shared a video of national highways in Nagaland that depicted the deplorable road condition in the Northeast state.

Sharing the video, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said: “Mr Prime Minister, Your tall claims of development demand first-hand experience. Have you braved the broken roads that Nagaland’s people navigate daily?”

The senior Congress leader further said that one of the aims of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is “to bring the country’s focus onto Manipur and Nagaland, to confront the neglect and forge a path towards inclusive progress”.