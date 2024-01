IMPHAL: The Manipur government has written to the Centre requesting air assets to deal with renewed crisis in the border town of Moreh.

The Manipur government, led by chief minister N Biren Singh, on Wednesday (January 17), urged the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to provide a helicopter to the state for transportation of man and materials to Moreh, given the prevailing law and order situation in the border town.

Notably, there has been escalation of violence in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur.

In a message sent to the MHA, T Ranjit Singh, Manipur home commissioner said that there is an urgent need to meet emergency requirements in Manipur.

T Ranjit said that the law and order situation at the border town of Moreh in Manipur has become a matter of serious concern as there has been a continuous exchange of fire taking place and this has resulted in the death of one India Reserve Batallion (IRB) personnel on Wednesday (January 17) morning.

Because the prevailing situation may deteriorate further in Moreh, medical emergencies may arise at any time.

The Manipur police department has also informed that there is also a need for airlifting of security personnel and ammunition to Moreh.

Manipur: Commando shot dead amidst gunfight in Moreh

A day after a total curfew was imposed in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, fresh violence erupted on Wednesday morning as security forces exchanged fire with suspected Kuki militants in the border town of Moreh.

The gunfight resulted in the death of a police commando.

According to numerous reports, the suspected Kuki militants threw bombs and fired at a security post near SBI Moreh.

In retaliatory fire, the commando got hit by a bullet, who has been identified as W Somorjit.

Three IRB personnel also sustained injuries in the attacks.

One of the injured persons was identified as Md. Kamal Hussain of Sangaiyumpha village of Thoubal district, a report said.

Amidst an indefinite curfew imposed in the entire Tengnoual district, the attacks were launched by the well-armed militants at the IRB post near Ima Kongdong Lairembi, Moreh, D Khunai post, near the SBI building, Moreh, Moreh police station, and Muslim Busti, Moreh.

The attacks started at 3:30 am at the IRB post near Kondong Lairembi, Moreh while the security men were sleeping.

The militants fired at the police near Ward 7. The gunfight lasted for over an hour.

The injured were rushed to the Assam Rifles medical camp at Moreh.

Later the slain jawan and injured were airlifted from Moreh to a hospital at Imphal.

The violence comes two days after two people suspected of killing a police officer were arrested in Moreh.

On Monday, the duo was arrested in connection with the killing of Chingtham Anand Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Moreh on October 31, 2023.

There are inputs that there is the likelihood of a breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquility, and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal district prompting the total curfew imposition from 12 am of January 16, 2024, an official order states.