DIMAPUR: Acting Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court – Justice Lanusangkum Jamir inaugurated the Tuensang district court complex in Nagaland on Tuesday (January 16).

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Jamir said adequacy of judicial infrastructures is a prerequisite for reduction in pendency and backlog of cases and for better justice delivery system.

He recalled that In the chief justices conference held in 2016, it was decided that the Chief Justice must adopt proactive steps to identify the judiciary infrastructures, ensure timely completion of the projects of the court complexes, constitute a committee to monitor the timely completion of projects and to ascertain the coordination between the district official and decision authority of the state government for the development of the judicial infrastructures.

He added that the district court complex of Tuensang was completed on time following the guidelines of the chief justices conference.

Justice Jamir appreciated the support and cooperation of the state government and involvement of every stakeholder for a robust justice delivery system in Nagaland.

Adviser to law and justice and land revenue departments TN Mannen, speaking at the programme, stressed the need to revamp customary laws, saying that they might become irrelevant without improvement.

In the technical report, Er. Sungtiba Amer, assistant chief engineer, CAWD, Nagaland, said the project was completed at Rs 672.59 lakh.

The construction, carried out by Saramati Construction, began in April 2017 and was completed in November 2023. The new building is a G+6 storied RCC structure with a total Plinth Area of 18,578 sq ft.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Justice Kakheto Sema, Judge, Gauhati High Court.