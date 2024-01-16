KOHIMA: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, met a delegation of the Naga Hoho in Nagaland.

The meeting between the Naga Hoho and Rahul Gandhi primarily focussed on the vexed Naga political issue.

The Naga Hoho delegation expressed dismay over the delayed signing of the proposed peace accord to bring an end to the Naga political issue.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured the Naga Hoho delegation that he will look into the matter.

Rahul Gandhi met the Naga Hoho delegation at Khuzama village in Kohima, Nagaland.

