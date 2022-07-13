Dimapur: The ballot box, ballot papers, special pens and other sealed election materials for the conduct of the presidential election 2022, scheduled for July 18, arrived in Kohima on Wednesday.

Nagaland has 60 MLAs in the state Assembly and two members of Parliament.

The authorised officials brought the ballot box and other election materials by the Delhi to Dimapur flight.

After reaching Dimapur airport, all the election materials were directly taken to the strong room at Nagaland Assembly secretariat in Kohima, a release said.

The ballot box and other documents during the journeys were carried in the aircraft cabin under the personal care of the accompanying officers.

The materials have been stored in previously sanitised and properly sealed strong rooms in the Nagaland Assembly secretariat under strict videography monitoring. The polling will take place on July 18. After the poll is over, the polled and sealed ballot box and other election materials will be transported back to Delhi on July 19 to the office of the secretary-general of Rajya Sabha, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

The authorised officers deputed for collection of the election materials from Nagaland are joint secretary and assistant returning officer, Nagaland Legislative Assembly secretariat, Darhu Shupao, Nagaland deputy chief election officer R Mathung, section officer, Nagaland Legislative Assembly secretariat, KV Vitoho and junior section officer, Nagaland Legislative Assembly secretariat, Khiudia Newmai.