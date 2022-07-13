Assam, on Wednesday, logged as many as 434 new COVID cases.

The number of COVID cases detected on Wednesday is highest in over five months.

The COVID positivity rate in Assam on Wednesday was registered at 10.44 per cent.

As many as 4157 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Assam NHM said.



Kamrup-M district reported 65 cases, followed by 41 in Dibrugarh, 40 in Kamrup and 35 in Nagaon, it said.

The state had recorded 344 cases on Tuesday. On February 7, there were 557 new infections.

There are 2185 active cases and 107 more patients have recuperated.

The infection tally rose to 7,27,319, including 7,17,143 recoveries, according to the bulletin.

As many as 45,208 more people were administered the coronavirus jabs, including the first, second and third doses, it added.